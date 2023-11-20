Veritable L.P. Raises Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $156.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Free Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

