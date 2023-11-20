Veritable L.P. Sells 2,362 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in UGI were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $22.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

UGI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

