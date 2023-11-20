Veritable L.P. Sells 271 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $91.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.28, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average is $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

