Veritable L.P. Sells 366 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $98.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.