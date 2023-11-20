Veritable L.P. Sells 670 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Block were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Block by 77,283.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,427 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth about $62,506,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 26.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,155,000 after acquiring an additional 786,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.99 per share, for a total transaction of $778,209.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,372,690.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.99 per share, for a total transaction of $778,209.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,372,690.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 14,867 shares worth $647,332. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $58.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of -123.81 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.