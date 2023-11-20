Veritable L.P. Sells 715 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $50.39 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.71.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Evergy

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.