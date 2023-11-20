Veritable L.P. Sells 735 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $103.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.83%.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

