Veritable L.P. Sells 9,114 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 697.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

