Veritable L.P. Takes $256,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $64,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 101,897.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 347,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,148,000 after acquiring an additional 72,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $213.32 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.21 and its 200 day moving average is $255.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

