Veritable L.P. Takes Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Avangrid by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,533,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 360,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $13,010,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $13,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

