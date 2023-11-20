Veritable L.P. Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,703,000 after buying an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after acquiring an additional 247,174 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares during the period.

LAD opened at $271.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.08 and a 200 day moving average of $278.20.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $564,213. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.89.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

