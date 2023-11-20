Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.49% of Vistra worth $146,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $59,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after buying an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $32,716,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 9,938.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on VST. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

