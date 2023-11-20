Westpac Banking Corp Sells 12,548 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $137.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average is $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

