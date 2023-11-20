Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,434 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $22,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after buying an additional 485,237 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,271,000 after buying an additional 1,565,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,010,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $45.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

