Yatsen (YSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.40 million for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. On average, analysts expect Yatsen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Yatsen Stock Up 0.8 %
YSG opened at $0.87 on Monday. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of -2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.
