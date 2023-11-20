Yatsen (YSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.40 million for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. On average, analysts expect Yatsen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen Stock Up 0.8 %

YSG opened at $0.87 on Monday. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of -2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

About Yatsen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 140.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 209,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Yatsen by 194.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,319 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.