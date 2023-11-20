Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Boosted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $127.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

