10,182 Shares in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.04% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FMNY opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

About First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

