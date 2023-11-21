1,257 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Cencora by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.
COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
