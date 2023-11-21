1,257 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Cencora by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.5 %

Cencora Increases Dividend

COR stock opened at $195.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $199.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Cencora Company Profile



Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

