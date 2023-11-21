138,064 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of NetScout Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 120.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,264.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $38.02.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.99 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

