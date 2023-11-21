22,371 Shares in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA) Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 1.17% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 68.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 739.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $4,686,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,818,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (QTJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

