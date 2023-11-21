4,794 Shares in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pampa Energía by 143.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pampa Energía Trading Up 17.9 %
NYSE PAM opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.92.
Pampa Energía Company Profile
Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
