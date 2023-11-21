4,933 Shares in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.31% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,736,000 after acquiring an additional 39,483 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,481,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 734.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 51,113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JIG opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $89.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

