5,551 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMVM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $530,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,199,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

XMVM stock opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $49.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $184.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

