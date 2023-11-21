94,800 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 94,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,095.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 66,687 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 63,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CWB stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.