9,751 Shares in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 60,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 56,791 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,202,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 634.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

