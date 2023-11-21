Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

AEIS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.59. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock worth $448,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

