Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,577 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at $29,787,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at $29,787,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $1,114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,180,520.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

