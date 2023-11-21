Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

