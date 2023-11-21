Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 247.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,805 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.31% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARLP opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

