American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stake Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 193,001 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 363.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 241,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,841,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,524,000 after purchasing an additional 129,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,470 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

