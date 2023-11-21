Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.5% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.29.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

