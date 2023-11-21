Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 604,724 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.10% of Antero Resources worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Antero Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 765.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.