Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Lowered by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Stephens decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.