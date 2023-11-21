Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) & Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Financial Analysis

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aptiv 0 3 12 0 2.80

Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.43%. Aptiv has a consensus target price of $127.63, indicating a potential upside of 56.67%. Given Aptiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.61 billion 1.08 $170.10 million N/A N/A Aptiv $19.77 billion 1.17 $594.00 million $8.00 10.18

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aptiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.67% 79.43% 19.22% Aptiv 11.54% 13.91% 6.00%

Summary

Aptiv beats Atmus Filtration Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical technologies and services for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, autonomous driving technologies, and end-to-end DevOps tools. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

