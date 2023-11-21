Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Avon Protection Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 767.44 ($9.60) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 730.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 788.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Avon Protection has a 1 year low of GBX 582 ($7.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £232.23 million, a PE ratio of 39,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Avon Protection to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($90,078.82). Insiders have purchased a total of 20,042 shares of company stock worth $15,229,689 in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avon Protection

(Get Free Report)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.