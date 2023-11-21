AXS Investments LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $245.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

