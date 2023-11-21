Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZTA. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.17 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

