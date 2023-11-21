Barden Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barden Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.88. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

