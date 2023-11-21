Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Position Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 1st quarter worth $1,115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter worth $339,000.

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. Barings Participation Investors has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

