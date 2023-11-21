Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAYRY. HSBC raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.23. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

