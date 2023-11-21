BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stake Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,233 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.2 %

BHP stock opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

