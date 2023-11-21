BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stake Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,233 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter.
BHP Group Stock Up 1.2 %
BHP stock opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on BHP Group
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Membership clubs gain leverage for the consumer rebound
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Advanced Auto Parts may be worth more in pieces than the whole
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Trade Desk train returns to the station
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.