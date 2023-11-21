Big Yellow Group Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 22.60 (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Big Yellow Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,097 ($13.72) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 901 ($11.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,307 ($16.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,745.00, a PEG ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 983.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,055.27.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft.

