BlackRock World Mining Trust (BRWM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on December 22nd

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

BlackRock World Mining Trust stock opened at GBX 563.20 ($7.05) on Tuesday. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 522 ($6.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($9.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 561.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 589.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 820.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock World Mining Trust

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £5,590 ($6,993.62). 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.