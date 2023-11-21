BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.09% of Robert Half worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

