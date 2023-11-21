BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.19% of Nova worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nova by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nova by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nova by 34.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nova by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $128.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

