BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 12,145 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ExlService by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

