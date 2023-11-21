BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Cuts Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159,211 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.15% of ImmunoGen worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 310,960 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 868,027 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,605. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ImmunoGen

About ImmunoGen

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.