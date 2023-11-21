BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Decreases Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.29% of Farfetch worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Farfetch stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $706.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.08. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

