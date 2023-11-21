BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $6.16 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,572 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.12% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

