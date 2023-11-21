BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 65.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after buying an additional 1,134,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3,103.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after buying an additional 334,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.08 and its 200-day moving average is $141.20. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.